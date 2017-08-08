FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Jindal Steel and Power June-qtr consol loss narrows
August 8, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-India's Jindal Steel and Power June-qtr consol loss narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Jindal Steel and Power Ltd

* June quarter consol net loss 3.87 billion rupees versus loss of 10.82 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol loss was 4.33 billion rupees

* Says approved increase in authorised share capital of co to INR 3 billion

* June quarter consol total income 61.27 billion rupees versus 51.25 billion rupees last year

* Says approved issuance of NCDs upto an amount not exceeding 50 billion rupees

* Says approved issue of securities for amount not exceeding INR 50 billion

* Says consol June-quarter crude steel production 1.26 million tonnes

* Says giving conversion right of loan into equity in case of default to lenders

* Says steel production expected to reach full potential by end of current financial year

* Says volume of steel produced and delivered by co expected to double by year end Source text: (bit.ly/2fp1pBG) Further company coverage:

