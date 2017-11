Nov 7 (Reuters) - JSL Industries Ltd:

* Sept quarter profit 300,000 rupees versus 800,000 rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 115.8 million rupees versus 106.3 million rupees year ago

* Says ‍approved raising funds by issue of 57,500 shares on preferential basis aggregating upto 10 million rupees ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: