BRIEF-India's JSW Energy Dec Qtr Consol Profit More Than Doubles

Feb 6 (Reuters) - JSW Energy Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 468.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 213.9 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 19.93 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 19.04 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS SPV FOR PURSUING RENWEABLE ENERGY OPPORTUNITIES , JSW SOLAR, BEEN FORMED

* SAYS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF SPV IS SECURED BY LONG TERM PPAS AND IS EXPECTED TO BE READY IN PHASES BY END OF SEPT 2018

* SAYS BOARD APPROVED CAPEX BUDGET FOR SETTING UP ADDITIONAL SOLAR POWER PROJECTS OF ABOUT 10 MW