FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-India's JSW Energy exec says will launch first electric car in 2020
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
August 11, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-India's JSW Energy exec says will launch first electric car in 2020

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's JSW Energy

* Exec says electric car project capex will be over 3 years

* Exec says first electric car will be launched in 2020, we will start with 60 percent localisation

* Exec says evaluating Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan for manufacturing site

* Exec says will be launching the electric car under JSW brand

* Exec says in discussion with some partners for technology

* Exec says we will also set up battery manufacturing facility

* Exec says in phase 2 we will also set up lithium-ion facility

* Exec says we envisage 1.5-1.7 times debt-equity ratio for the project

* Exec says the facility capacity could be minimum of 100,000 cars annually Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.