BRIEF-India's JSW Energy June qtr consol profit down about 41 pct
#Markets News
August 11, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-India's JSW Energy June qtr consol profit down about 41 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - JSW Energy Ltd

* June quarter consol profit 2.17 billion rupees versus 3.67 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 2.70 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total income 23.34 billion rupees versus 24.92 billion rupees last year

* Says approved entering into electric vehicles, energy storage systems and associated business

* Says expected capex to be incurred over next 3 years for entering into electric vehicles, energy storage systems business to be INR 35 billion - INR 40 billion Source text - bit.ly/2uuVhOX Further company coverage:

