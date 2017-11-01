BRIEF-India's JSW Energy Sept-qtr consol profit up 37 pct

Nov 1 (Reuters) - JSW Energy Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol profit 2.97 billion rupees versus profit of 2.17 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 2.15 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 20.49 billion rupees versus 20.47 billion rupees last year

* Says cost of debt drops by 84 bps by end of Q2‍​‍​

* Says suitable SPV being planned for project in Gujarat for setting up facilities for manufacturing electric car and storage battery ‍​

* With capacity addition headwinds receding, a better demand-supply scenario expected in medium term for power sector‍​

* Working towards developing capability in renewable energy space