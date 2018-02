Jan 31 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 17.53 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 7.30 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 11.26 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 178.61 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 153.12 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS QTRLY CRUDE STEEL PRODUCTION AT 4.11 MILLION TONNES, UP 7 PERCENT