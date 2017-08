June 30 (Reuters) - Jsw Steel Ltd

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Sajjan Jindal as MD

* Seeks members' nod to subscribe to secured/unsecured redeemable NCDs of co for an amount not exceeding 100 billion rupees

* Seeks members' nod to issue & allot foreign currency convertible bonds or GDRs or ADRs or warrants for an aggregate sum upto $1 billion

Source text - bit.ly/2ssJnPT

Further company coverage: