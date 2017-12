Dec 13 (Reuters) - INDIA‘S JULY-SEPT CURRENT MERCHANDISE TRADE BALANCE $-32.8 BLN - RBI INDIA‘S JULY-SEPT CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE $-7.2 BLN - RBI INDIA‘S JULY-SEPT CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE AT -1.2 PCT OF GDP - RBI INDIA‘S JULY-SEPT BALANCE OF PAYMENTS AT $9.5 BLN - RBI (Reporting By Mumbai Treasury Desk)