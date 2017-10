Oct 16 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

* Sept quarter profit 1.45 billion rupees versus profit of 1.39 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 1.47 billion rupees

* Sept quarter net sales 11.62 billion rupees versus 11.32 billion rupees last year

* Says destocking due to GST, preponement of sales due to early diwali were visible‍​ this quarter