Aug 2 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd

* June quarter consol net profit after tax 629.7 million rupees versus profit of 309.1 million rupees last year

* KEC International Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 566.3 million rupees

* June quarter consol total income 19.05 billion rupees versus 17.90 billion rupees last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: