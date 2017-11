Nov 6 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol net profit 893.7 million rupees versus profit of 650.4 million rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 790.1 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 21.32 billion rupees versus 21.21 billion rupees last year Source text: bit.ly/2zgWriz Further company coverage: