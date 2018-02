Feb 13 (Reuters) - Kiri Industries Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 175.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 193.8 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 2.04 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.41 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF PRAVIN KIRI AS CHAIRMAN AND MANISH KIRI AS MD