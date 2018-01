Jan 25 (Reuters) - Kokuyo Camlin Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 50.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 29.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* KOKUYO CAMLIN LTD. - UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.43 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.35 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: