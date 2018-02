Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kridhan Infra Ltd:

* UNIT KH FOGES PTE LTD GETS ORDER WORTH 2.55 BILLION RUPEES IN SINGAPORE

* CONTRACTS AWARDED BY DIRECT, INDIRECT ENTITIES OF SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT; CONTRACT PERIOD FOR PROJECTS ARE 1 YEAR