BRIEF-India's Larsen and Toubro exec says on track to achieve guidance on order inflow

July 28 (Reuters) - India's Larsen And Toubro:

* Exec says GST readjustment would be a transitionary period

* Exec says July-Sept quarter will be litmus test for transition to GST

* Exec says we are on track to achieve guidance on order inflow

* Exec says we have robust order backlog which can ensure good margins in future

* Exec says we might take some international orders in the power sector

* Exec says GST is still a work in progress for us and it is too early to predict how it will impact

* Exec says before Q3 we should see some development on the defence business

* Exec says Hyderabad metro project has seen 2 years delay, seen cost escalation

* Exec says we are evaluating feasibility of an InvIT

* Exec says have around $2.5-3 billion exposure in Qatar, don't foresee any adverse impact due to boycott of country by neighbours Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee)