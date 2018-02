Jan 31 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 14.90 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 9.72 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT WAS 14.63 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 287.47 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 262.87 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSOL ORDER BOOK AT 2.71 TRLN RUPEES AS ON DEC 31

* INTERNATIONAL ORDER BOOK CONSTITUTED 25 PERCENT OF TOTAL ORDER BOOK FOR DEC QUARTER