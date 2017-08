July 24 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd

* June quarter consol net profit 2.67 billion rupees versus profit of 2.36 billion rupees last year

* June quarter consol total income 17.79 billion rupees versus 15.93 billion rupees last year

* Says "outlook for the year remains positive"