Nov 14 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd:

* Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd signs agreements to acquire Syncordis S.A‍​

* Enterprise value of deal to buy Syncordis S.A. and Syncordis India is Euro 14.65 million and Euro 0.35 million respectively ‍​

Source text - bit.ly/2jqny4G

