BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro June-qtr consol profit up about 46 pct

July 28 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd

* June quarter consol net profit 8.93 billion rupees versus profit of 6.10 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 9.27 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total income 243.75 billion rupees versus 221.80 billion rupees last year

* Consolidated order book at 2.63 trln rupees at quarter end

* International order book constituted 26 percent of total order book for June quarter

* Larsen & toubro - co optimistic about growth in medium term as economic outlook improves