Jan 24 (Reuters) - Liberty Shoes Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 26.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 11.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.63 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.33 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVED DISCONTINUATION OF LIBERTY FOOT FASHION MIDDLE EAST FZE