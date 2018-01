Jan 17 (Reuters) - Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd:

* FIRE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON JAN 17 IN ASSEMBLY SECTION OF CO‘S MANUFACTURING UNIT AT FALTA SEZ

* MAXIMUM STOCK LEVELS IN MANUFACTURING UNIT SITUATED AT FALTA SEZ TO BE AROUND 85 MILLION RUPEES

* COMPANY HAS INSURANCE COVERAGE OF 90 MILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2mDXCR0 Further company coverage: