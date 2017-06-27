BRIEF-India’s local oil output could rise up to 46 million T by 2022 - draft energy policy

June 27 (Reuters) -

* India’s local oil output could rise up to 46 million T by 2022, 61 mtn T by 2040 - India’s draft energy policy

* India’s gas output could rise up to 53 BCM by 2022, 124 BCM by 2040 - India’s draft energy policy

* India to encourage tie up of state oil cos with private firms to revive mature oil, gas fields - India’s draft energy policy

* India plans policy for developing integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical development along its coastline - India’s draft energy policy

* India to encourage setting up strategic, commercial oil and refined product storages to meet 90 days demand requirements - India’s draft energy policy

* India to offer depleted oil, gas fields of state oil cos via bidding to gas marketers - India’s draft energy policy

* India policy panel calls for easing license regime for petroleum trade to ensure supplies to rural areas - India’s draft energy policy (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)