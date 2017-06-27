FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-India’s local oil output could rise up to 46 million T by 2022 - draft energy policy
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 27, 2017 / 4:49 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-India’s local oil output could rise up to 46 million T by 2022 - draft energy policy

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) -

* India’s local oil output could rise up to 46 million T by 2022, 61 mtn T by 2040 - India’s draft energy policy

* India’s gas output could rise up to 53 BCM by 2022, 124 BCM by 2040 - India’s draft energy policy

* India to encourage tie up of state oil cos with private firms to revive mature oil, gas fields - India’s draft energy policy

* India plans policy for developing integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical development along its coastline - India’s draft energy policy

* India to encourage setting up strategic, commercial oil and refined product storages to meet 90 days demand requirements - India’s draft energy policy

* India to offer depleted oil, gas fields of state oil cos via bidding to gas marketers - India’s draft energy policy

* India policy panel calls for easing license regime for petroleum trade to ensure supplies to rural areas - India’s draft energy policy (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.