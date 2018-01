Jan 24 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 2.83 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.48 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 18.84 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 16.67 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH - Q3 ATTRITION (LTM) 14.6 PERCENT VERSUS 18.1 PERCENT

* LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH - NUMBER OF ACTIVE CLIENTS AS OF Q3 AT 289 VERSUS 264 LAST YEAR