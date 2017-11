Nov 29 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd:

* SAYS GETS EPC ORDER FOR 400 MW GAS BASED POWER PLANT IN BANGLADESH

* SAYS CONTRACT VALUED AT ABOUT $250 MILLION

* SAYS ORDER GIVEN BY BANGLADESH POWER BOARD TO CONSORTIUM OF CO, SAMSUNG C&T CORP OF SOUTH KOREA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: