March 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd:

* FEB TOTAL SALES OF 51,127 UNITS VERSUS 42,826 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS FEB PASSENGER VEHICLE SALES OF 22,389 UNITS VERSUS 20,717 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS FEB DOMESTIC SALES OF 48,473 UNITS VERSUS 40,526 UNITS LAST YEAR

* FEB EXPORTS OF 2,654 UNITS VERSUS 2,300 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS FEB DOMESTIC TRACTOR SALES OF 19,280 UNITS VERSUS 13,834 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS FEB TOTAL TRACTOR SALES OF 20,483 UNITS VERSUS 15,007 UNITS LAST YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2GRvaDw Further company coverage: