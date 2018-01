Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 3.71 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 21.82 BILLION RUPEES

* CONSOL PROFIT IN DEC QUARTER LAST YEAR WAS 160.1 MILLION RUPEES; CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS WAS 17.35 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF 517.82 BILLION RUPEES AS ON DEC 31