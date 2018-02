Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd:

* JAN TOTAL SALES OF 52,048 UNITS VERSUS 39,386 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS JAN DOMESTIC SALES OF 49,432 UNITS VERSUS 37,115 UNITS LAST YEAR

* JAN EXPORTS OF 2,616 UNITS VERSUS 2,271 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS JAN DOMESTIC TRACTOR SALES OF 20,647 UNITS VERSUS 14,776 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS JAN TOTAL TRACTOR SALES OF 21,875 UNITS, UP 38 PERCENT