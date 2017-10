Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd

* Sept total sales of 53,663 units versus 46,130 units last year

* Says sept passenger vehicle sales of 25,327 units versus 20,537 units last year

* Sept exports of 3,207 units versus 3,585 units last year

* Says sept domestic sales of 50,456 units versus 42,545 units last year

* Says sept total tractor sales of 45,563 units, up 49 percent