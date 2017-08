BRIEF-India's Mahindra Lifespace Developers June-qtr consol profit after tax down 21 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd :

* June quarter income from operations 1.09 billion rupees versus 888.6 million rupees last year

* June quarter consol net profit after tax 138.1 million rupees versus 174.5 million rupees last year

* June quarter net profit after tax 106.6 million rupees versus profit of 153 million rupees last year

* Effect of regulatory changes to have near term impact on industry, but to reflect positively in medium to long term

* June quarter consol total revenue 1.49 billion rupees versus 1.16 billion rupees year ago

