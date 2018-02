Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PAT 12.16 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 10.81 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER PROFIT WAS 9.89 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 115.78 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 118.44 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS DEC-QUARTER EXCEPTIONAL ITEM 3.86 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS DEC-QUARTER EXCEPTIONAL ITEM PROFIT ON SALE OF CERTAIN LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS IN UNITS, JVS OR ASSOCIATES