BRIEF-India's Mahindra & Mahindra total sales down about 2 pct in October

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd:

* Oct total sales of 51,149 units versus 52,008 units last year

* Says Oct passenger vehicle sales of 23,413 units versus 24,737 units last year

* Oct exports of 2,331 units versus 3,279 units last year

* Oct domestic sales of 48,818 units versus 48,729 units last year

* Mahindra farm equipment sector sells 39,226 units in India during October 2017 versus 43,826 units last year‍​

* Says Oct total tractor sales of 40,262 units, down 11 percent Source text: bit.ly/2lC9hm5 Further company coverage: