Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mangalam Cement Ltd:

* APPROVED FOR SETTING UP OF 11 MW WASTE HEAT RECOVERY (WHR) PLANT AT EXISTING FACTORY AT MORAK, RAJASTHAN

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 27 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 58.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 2.92 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.70 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS ‍APPROVED ISSE OF NCDS ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS WORTH UP TO 2.50 BILLION RUPEES Source text: bit.ly/2Ex4SZX Further company coverage: