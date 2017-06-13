FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's market regulator issues guidelines with regard to trading in options on commodity futures
#Domestic News
June 13, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-India's market regulator issues guidelines with regard to trading in options on commodity futures

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Securities and Exchanges Board of India:

* India's market regulator issues guidelines with regard to product design, risk management framework to be adopted for trading in options on commodity futures

* Options would be permitted for trading on a commodity derivatives exchange only on those commodity futures as underlying

* Underlying 'futures contracts' on corresponding commodity shall be amongst top 5 futures contracts in terms of total trading turnover value of previous 12 months

* Initially, on a pilot basis, each exchange shall be allowed to launch options on futures of only one commodity that meets criteria

* Commodity derivatives exchanges willing to start trading in options contracts shall take prior approval of SEBI for launching such contracts

* Average daily turnover of underlying futures contracts of corresponding commodity for last 12 months is 2 billion rupees for agricultural, agri-processed commodities Source text: (bit.ly/2sXwCy8)

