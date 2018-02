Feb 12 (Reuters) - Marksans Pharma Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 174.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 115.2 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 2.18 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.15 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO