Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mastek Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 174.9 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 1.98 billion rupees

* Approved interim dividend of 2 rupees per share

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 73.3 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol revenue from operations was 1.26 billion rupees

* 12-Month order backlog rises to 4.50 billion rupees at quarter end Source text - bit.ly/2lfgzfc Further company coverage: