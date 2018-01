Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mauria Udyog Ltd:

* GOT EXPORT-ORDERS FOR SUPPLY OF LPG CYLINDERS FOR INR 299.5 MILLION DURING MONTHS OF NOV 2017 TO DEC 2017

* SAYS TOTAL ORDER-BOOK ON JAN 04, 2018 IS 4.08 BILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2CQtaNv Further company coverage: