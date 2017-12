Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mayur Uniquoters Ltd:

* SETTING UP NEW PU ARTIFICIAL LEATHER MANUFACTURING PLANT / PU COATED TEXTILE PLANT AT MORENA, NEAR GWALIOR

* ESTIMATED CAPEX FOR PROJECT 1.40 BILLION RUPEES

* COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO START BY END OF 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2iX7cjW Further company coverage: