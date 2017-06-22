BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct

June 22 (Reuters) - Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas:

* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016

* Crude oil production by ONGC during May was 1934.59 TMT, 0.98 pct higher than monthly target; 2.52 pct higher versus May, 2016

* Natural gas production during May, 2017 was 2768.89 MMSCM, 5.19 pct lower than target, 4.16 percent higher versus May 2016

* Natural gas production by ONGC during May, 2017 was 1963.62 MMSCM, 1.69 pct lower than target; 9.52 pct higher versus May, 2016