Dec 1 (Reuters) - MOIL Ltd:

* SAYS PRICE OF ELECTROLYTIC MANGANESE DIOXIDE (EMD), REMAIN UNCHANGED W.E.F DEC 1

* SAYS PRICES OF VARIOUS GRADE OF MANGANESE ORE DECREASED W.E.F DEC 1 BY 5 PERCENT ON EXISTING PRICES Source text - bit.ly/2Bza4YF Further company coverage: