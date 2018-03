March 9 (Reuters) - Moil Ltd:

* APPROVES SETTING UP FERRO ALLOYS PLANT AT BALAGHAT MINE WITH INVESTMENT OF 2.64 BILLION RUPEES

* TO ‍SETUP FERRO ALLOYS PLANT AT GUMGAON MINE WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.55 BILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2Db04EN