Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mold Tek Packaging Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 67.8 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 37.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 849.5 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 762.6 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEFFERED DECISION TO DECLARE ANY INTERIM DIVIDEND Source text - bit.ly/2EcxxmT Further company coverage: