Jan 8 (Reuters) - India’s National Aluminium Co Ltd :

* NEW PLAN ENVISAGES CO TO REACH TURNOVER OF 181.71 BILLION RUPEES, PAT OF 16.93 BILLION RUPEES BY 2024

* INDIA‘S NALCO - TARGETS INCREASING SMELTING CAPACITY TO 1.1 MILLION T AND REFINING CAPACITY TO 3.27 MILLION T BY 2024

* NALCO - AIMS TURNOVER OF 312.48 BILLION RUPEES AND PAT OF 30.1 BILLION RUPEES BY 2032 UNDER LONG-TERM PLAN