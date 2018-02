Jan 31 (Reuters) - National Fertilizers Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 525 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 732.4 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 28.41 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 25.17 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR