Aug 8 (Reuters) - India’s Ncc Ltd:

* June quarter net profit 634.3 million rupees versus profit of 523.4 million rupees last year

* June quarter total income 20.35 billion rupees versus 19.30 billion rupees last year

* Says order book stood at INR 220.09 billion at quarter end

* Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 568 million rupees