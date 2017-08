Aug 14 (Reuters) - NCL Industries Ltd

* June quarter net profit 162.6 million rupees versus 91.3 million rupees year ago

* June quarter total revenue 2.28 billion rupees versus 1.93 billion rupees year ago

* Says approved proposal to raise up to 2.50 billion rupees by issue of shares via qip‍​