Jan 23 (Reuters) - Nitco Ltd:

* SAYS TO CONSIDER CONVERTING PART OF CO‘S LOAN INTO SHARES/PREFERENCE SHARES/DEBENTURES

* TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO

* SAYS TO CONSIDER ISSUING SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS TO NON-PROMOTERS

* TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF WARRANTS ON PREFERENTIAL BASES TO NON PROMOTERS Source text - bit.ly/2DAk0VH Further company coverage: