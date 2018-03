March 8 (Reuters) -

* INDIA’S NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS HOPEFULLY WILL BE ABLE TO DO INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN FISCAL 2018/19

* INDIA’S NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS IS COMMITTED TO RESOLVING REGULATORY ISSUES EXPEDITIOUSLY

* INDIA’S NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS SEBI RETURNED CONSENT APPLICATION FILED BY NSE IN CO-LOCATION MATTER

* INDIA’S NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS CAN FILE CONSENT APPLICATION AFTER COMPLETION OF INVESTIGATIONS ON CO-LOCATION ISSUE (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)