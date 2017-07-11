FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-India's NSE to continue working on system improvements to avoid recurrence of technical glitch
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 11, 2017 / 12:34 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-India's NSE to continue working on system improvements to avoid recurrence of technical glitch

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - India's National Stock Exchange:

* India's NSE says ‍cash segment at NSE opened and functioned normally on Tuesday, without any hitch​

* India's NSE says derivative and currency segments also continued to function normally on Tuesday

* India's NSE says "‍settlements in cash and derivative markets too went through smoothly​"

* India's NSE says will continue to work to improve systems, to avoid any recurrence of such eventualities in future Source text: [Mumbai - 11th July 2017: The Cash segment at NSE opened and functioned normally today, without any hitch. The derivative and currency segments also continued to function normally today. The settlements in the cash and derivative markets too went through smoothly.]

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.