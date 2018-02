Jan 31 (Reuters) - NTPC Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT AFTER TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 23.61 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 24.69 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER PROFIT WAS 26.80 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 207.74 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 193.96 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* RECOMMENDED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2.73 RUPEES PER SHARE